Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.55-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.75 EPS.

NYSE MMP traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,391. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.21.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.