Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $720.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce sales of $720.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $663.10 million and the highest is $777.87 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $782.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

MMP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,391. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,182 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 169,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

