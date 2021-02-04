MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $22.10

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.10, but opened at $19.98. MAG Silver shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 17,282 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in MAG Silver by 11.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

