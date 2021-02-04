Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.21. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

