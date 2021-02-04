Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of MCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $107,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

