MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $61.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions traded as high as $64.39 and last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 518433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,824 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $127,503.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,736.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,411 shares of company stock worth $7,744,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

