Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mackinac Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mackinac Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFNC. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Mackinac Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mackinac Financial by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

