M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE.L) (LON:MWE) Shares Up 1.9%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE.L) (LON:MWE)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.90 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.06). 42,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 268,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £72.16 million and a PE ratio of 22.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE.L) (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

