M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,340,000 after buying an additional 363,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.