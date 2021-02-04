LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.58.
Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after buying an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
