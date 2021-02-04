LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after buying an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

