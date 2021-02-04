Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,356,700 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 6,185,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nordea Equity Research cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,741. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

