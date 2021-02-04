LTO Network (LTO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.18 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $62.27 million and $7.18 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.62 or 0.01290147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00056193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005825 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.44 or 0.05206165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000172 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network's total supply is 403,316,425 coins and its circulating supply is 272,948,044 coins. LTO Network's official website is lto.network . LTO Network's official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

