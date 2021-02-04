LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $227.20

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $227.20 and traded as high as $246.00. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $246.00, with a volume of 47,478 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The firm has a market cap of £267.10 million and a PE ratio of 14.94.

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

