Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,575,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.97. 51,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

