London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LDNXF traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $127.20. 5,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.10.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

