London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.2 days.
OTCMKTS:LDNXF traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $127.20. 5,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.10.
About London Stock Exchange Group
