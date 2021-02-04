Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $716,179.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,240,354 coins and its circulating supply is 21,240,342 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

