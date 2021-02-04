Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on L. TD Securities dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$106.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.20.

Get Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) alerts:

L stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$59.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.81.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.8616155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.