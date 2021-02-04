Lithium Americas Corp. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

LAC opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

