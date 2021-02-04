Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Up 5.1%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.88. 997,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,410,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LQDA. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Get Liquidia alerts:

The company has a market cap of $143.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $2,136,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,825,507 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,917. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 117.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Liquidia by 33.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 115.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.