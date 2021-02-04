Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,212.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,186.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

