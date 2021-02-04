Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 52.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

