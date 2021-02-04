Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.