Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.
In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
