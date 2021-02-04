Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Lincoln National by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $61.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

