Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at CIBC

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

LNR opened at C$69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$70.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.72. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.22.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 6.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Wade bought 555 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,816.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,987.04. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton bought 435 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.91 per share, with a total value of C$29,540.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,963.09. Insiders bought 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,691 in the last quarter.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

