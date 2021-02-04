Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.15-6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $291-291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,510. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -176.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.48.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.50.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

