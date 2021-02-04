LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%.

LFVN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 169,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,932. LifeVantage has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

