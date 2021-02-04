Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.10. 859,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,614,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

