Level01 Hits Market Cap of $4.96 Million (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Level01 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a market cap of $4.96 million and $6,971.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.02 or 0.01195797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00049421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.48 or 0.04589866 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

LVX is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,764,908 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars.

