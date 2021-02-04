Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 172 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

RTX traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 296,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,218. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.