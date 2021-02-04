Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.19. The company had a trading volume of 49,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

