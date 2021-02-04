Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $239,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

