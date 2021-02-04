Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in CME Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $193.68. 36,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,099. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

