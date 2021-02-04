Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $19,286,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $3,968,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.