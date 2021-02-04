Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Baader Bank upgraded Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers fibers for apparel; home and interiors, such as bed linens, mattresses, and towels; a range of industrial applications, such as automotive interiors, engineered products, footwear, work and protective wear, and agriculture and packaging products; nonwovens for hygiene and daily care products; and pulp and wood products, as well as biorefinery and co-products consisting of sodium sulfate, acetic acid, furfural, magnesium lignin sulfonate, soda, and xylose under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

