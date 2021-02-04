Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.28. 133,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

LNVGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

