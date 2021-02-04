LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading Up 11%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 2,333,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,694,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $29,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,740.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $390,092 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 100.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,818 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,841 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2,503.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 285,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 487.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 152,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 126,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

