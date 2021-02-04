LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.67

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 20871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $390,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 100.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LendingClub by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

