Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Up 5.6%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.65. 318,876 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 118,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $361.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

