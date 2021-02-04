Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 701,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ:LAZY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 132,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,319. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lazydays has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.45). Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $215.72 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO William P. Murnane purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $33,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,486.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $138,976.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,478 shares of company stock valued at $920,008. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

