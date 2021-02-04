Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $25.30. 379,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 464,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

A number of research firms have commented on LPI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $4,909,111.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

