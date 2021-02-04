Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE LCI opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

