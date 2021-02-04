La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Mission Patrimoine, Banco, Astro, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.