Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.32-2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.355-14.355 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
KYOCY opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.
About Kyocera
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
