Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.32-2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.355-14.355 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

KYOCY opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

