KuCoin Token (KCS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.31 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $104.24 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.62 or 0.01302161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,101.95 or 0.05613147 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.