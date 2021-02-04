KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) Trading 5.7% Higher

KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.92. 2,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 44,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

KROTON EDUCACIO/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KROTY)

Kroton Educacional SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

