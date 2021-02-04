Krios (GIG) Hits Market Cap of $3.74 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 178.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Krios has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025075 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

