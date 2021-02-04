Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $25.31. Koss shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 27,075 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Koss alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $6,035,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $7,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,314,647.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,944,345. 71.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.