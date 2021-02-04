Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,078,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,619 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 533,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.