Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 60,230 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,230 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in The RealReal during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

REAL stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $4,035,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,243,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,802.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 815,312 shares of company stock worth $16,749,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.