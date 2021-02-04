Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 600 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,237,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE opened at $162.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $179.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Barclays increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

